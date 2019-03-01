Ohio township files charges against plant over nasty odors

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — A township in northeast Ohio has filed more than 30 misdemeanor charges against a manufacturing facility for persistently emitting foul odors.

Painesville Township Administrator Mike Manary tells The Plain Dealer the odors originating from Hardy Industrial Technologies have been a source of resident complaints for years. The plant processes plant and animal-based oils into products for consumer and industrial markets.

The township said Monday that it had filed 39 charges against the facility. The charges are considered zoning violations.

Manary says the facility could be fined nearly $20,000 if found guilty of the violations.

The CEO of Magnus International, the Ohio company that owns the plant, declined to comment about the charges.

The plant is about 33 miles northeast of downtown Cleveland.

