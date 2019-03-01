54 at On-Target 4-H Club meeting

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman’s Club on Monday, Feb. 11 with 54 in attendance.

The group started the meeting with Bryce Huffman leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney leading us in the 4-H Pledge. Dave Ackerman then handed out certificates from last year to the members and to the advisors.

Dave also discussed shirt ideas for this year and talked about parent volunteers. Paperwork and registration fees were also discussed.

Member Minutes is something our club does where individual members talk about themselves or anything interesting going on in their lives.

David Day did a member minute on his new shotgun he got for Christmas. Jacob Ritchey did a member minute on his 4-H experience in On-Target and the archery discipline for this year. Tim Ritchey did a member minute on his last year in 4-H, changing from shotgun discipline to rifle discipline and livestock that he has shown. All did a wonderful job on their member minutes.

The following will have member minutes for March 11: Colt Thompson and Kolton Spurlock; Mikala Hatfield; Dirk Rinehart; Drew Dobyns; and Cooper Dillion and Luke Harner.

Online registration was discussed. You must be signed up by March 15 if you want to be in the club.

The next meeting will be on Monday, March 11, with setup at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. The group then went into their Safety Meeting.