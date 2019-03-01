Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Engine House Pizza Station #2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina, Feb. 13. Critical: Hot water at the hand sink is broken and shut off. Must turn on manually when need to use. Must have hot and cold running water at the sink and must be readily accessible. Mustard in True cooler in storage area was 44°F and air temperature was 48°F (foods must be kept cold at 41°F or under).

No one at this facility has Class 2 food safety manager license. Facility currently cooking, cooling and reheating in bulk quantities (taco meat). License needs to be upgraded to Class 4. Will need to be licensed as Class 4 for 2019 license period. There were no thermometers in 3-door beverage Air cooler and in sandwich prep cooler and pizza prep cooler. Employees not wearing hat/hairnet. Rusted shelves inside beverage Air cooler in kitchen. Pizza prep unit lid coming apart. Large ice build-up in Cold-Tech freezer. Storage area was flooded with water; manager says it runs in from parking lot. Please make building/door water-tight.

Follow-up: Approx. March 13.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Feb. 13. Critical: In the sandwich/salad cooler, ham is 46°F, shredded cheese 45°F and sliced tomatoes 45°F.

Employees working in kitchen with no hats or hairnets. Frigidaire cooler/freezer in back has duct tape holding edges together. Coke cooler in back has rusted shelves. Pizza prep cooler is leaking water into silver pan on floor. Taco meat is being heated, cooled and re-heated. These are Class 4 activities. Owner stated “other inspector said he could re-heat one time.” Will check tomorrow. Ceiling falling in oven pizza prep table. Ceiling and wall in dry storage area falling apart and leaving holes in them. Wall behind 3-compartment sink, paint is peeling off the wall. Walkway/floor area unsafe, coming apart.

Follow-up: Approx. March 13.

• La Bamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, Feb. 12. Critical: Warewash machine has no measurable level of sanitizer. (Machine not pulling sanitizer out of container.) Please repair immediately. Must wash dishes in 3-compartment sink until machine can be properly repaired.

Follow-up: Approx. March 12.

• Sunoco/3c Pizza, 583 W. Main St., Clarksville, Feb. 12. Mr. Patel not at facility. No equipment in kitchen. Plans and plan review fee must be submitted to Health District. No food is to be prepared or served from this kitchen at this time.

Follow-up: Call for appointment.

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 11. Critical: Fly strip stored above (illegible). Person in charge removed. Corrected.

Food handlers/employees not wearing hair restraints. Spoons stored with mouth contact surface for first contact. Cardboard with food debris accumulation at dirty dishes staging area. Light nonworking above make line area. Floor grout missing in tiles near cook equipment prep sink area. Dust accumulated on vent hood above cooking equipment.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Food handling employee’s hair not effectively restrained. Light bulb missing in True reach-in freezer (pizza). Sticker residues on food containers. Walls damaged and not easy to clean. Cove trim missing. Light above speedy freezer beverage equipment nonworking. Light bulbs above food display counter not shatterproof/missing shields. Phones stored on tray of packaged cookies.

• Wilmington Veterans Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Probe thermometer unavailable. Black residues (mold-like) accumulated on wall and ceiling of walk-in cooler.

• Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1275 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Butter splatter accumulation ton top inner surface of butter self-service dispensing equipment. Light nonworking in stock room.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Restaurant-Inspections.jpg