Fur and Feather 4-H elects officers

Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club recently met for the second time this year. The 2019 officers are: front, Austin Burden, safety officer; Rosie Hall, safety officer; Leah Perry, safety officer; and Emily Goodwin, news reporter; back, Hannah Armstrong, secretary; Katie Hinkle, health officer; Jayden Doyle, president; Jace Doyle, health officer; Daniel Hinkle, vice president; and Hannah Perry, health officer. Advisors are Kevin and Vicki Bogan, Michael Cook, Bella Cook, Debbie Harvey and Carissa Brandenburg.— Emily Goodwin, News Reporter

Jayden and Jace Doyle gave a demonstration on the White New Zealand and Californian rabbit breeds. The club also went over various dates for the year. The next meeting is Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Expo Building at the fairgrounds.