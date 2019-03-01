Fur and Feather 4-H elects officers

Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club recently met for the second time this year. The 2019 officers are: front, Austin Burden, safety officer; Rosie Hall, safety officer; Leah Perry, safety officer; and Emily Goodwin, news reporter; back, Hannah Armstrong, secretary; Katie Hinkle, health officer; Jayden Doyle, president; Jace Doyle, health officer; Daniel Hinkle, vice president; and Hannah Perry, health officer. Advisors are Kevin and Vicki Bogan, Michael Cook, Bella Cook, Debbie Harvey and Carissa Brandenburg.— Emily Goodwin, News Reporter
Courtesy photos
Jayden and Jace Doyle gave a demonstration on the White New Zealand and Californian rabbit breeds. The club also went over various dates for the year. The next meeting is Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Expo Building at the fairgrounds.
Courtesy photos
