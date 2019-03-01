Blan at APPA rally in D.C.

Village of Blanchester Councilman Reilly Hopkins, Director of Utilities Ram Reddy and Board of Public Affairs Chairman Bob Haines met with U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) during the American Public Power Association Legislative Rally in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 25-27. The annual rally is an opportunity for municipal electric system representatives to share firsthand insights with federal lawmakers and staff.

