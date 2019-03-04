City: Wilmington police chief stepping down

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand will resign that post effective March 31, Mayor John Stanforth announced Monday.

The News Journal obtained a copy of a one-sentence letter signed by Weyand to Stanforth, dated March 4, which states, “Please be advised that this letter serves as my irrevocable notice of retirement from my service as the police chief and an employee of the city of Wilmington, effective midnight on March 31, 2019.”

A memorandum of understanding between the city and Weyand was signed Monday outlining the terms of his separation, according to a news release from the city. It adds that, “consistent with city benefit guidelines, the agreement does not include any monetary settlement exceeding that allowed by city policy.”

The memorandum states that, “As of March 1, 2019, Employee maintained a balance of 341.372 hours of vacation, 40 hours of personal day leave, and 1,241.895 hours of accumulated sick leave. Employee will begin to use personal day leave on March 4, 2019, and then be placed on vacation until separation on March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2019, Employee will have 239.22 hours of vacation that may be cashed in pursuant to City policy. Employee will have 0 hours of personal day leave. Employee will have approximately 1,251.095 hours of sick leave. The Employer shall maintain Employee’s accumulated, unused sick leave balance so that Employee may transfer such sick leave balance to a future public agency employer as provided in ORC (Ohio Revised Code) 124.38.”

Weyand joined the Wilmington Police Department in 1996, and was promoted to police chief in 2012 following a lengthy tenure as assistant chief, Stanforth said.

Weyand’s resignation comes in the wake of ongoing criminal investigations into the actions of a number of other WPD officers. Weyand was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 23.

“While the chief is not the subject of a criminal investigation, the city will continue to review existing policies and procedures to understand the challenges and inconsistencies in the department,” Stanforth stated Monday.

Weyand did not immediately return the News Journal’s call requesting comment Monday afternoon.

All department employees under investigation have either resigned or been placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of investigations. Stanforth also said, “the internal review of departmental procedures will continue and is expected to wrap up later this year.”

Recap of moves

WPD officer Anthony Mitchell resigned on Feb. 15; he had been placed on administrative leave by the mayor pending completion of a criminal investigation.

Stanforth stated then that the resignation came in the wake of the city’s decision to seek a pre-disciplinary hearing for Mitchell to address his alleged failure to follow departmental rules and procedures. “Mitchell’s resignation now forestalls additional administrative sanctions against Mitchell,” according to a February news release from the city.

Former WPD officer Jerry Popp resigned in December “to pursue other opportunities” Weyand announced Dec. 11.

Current officer Josh Riley, as well as Anna Collins, the department’s administrative assistant, both remain on paid administrative leave.

Stanforth told the News Journal Monday that the search for a new police chief would begin right away. The city will confirm job requirements and standards and ensure that those meet industry standards and city expectations.

Acting Police Chief Ron Cravens will continue in that role, the city stated.

The News Journal’s John Hamilton contributed to this story.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-1.jpg Weyand https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Duane-Weyand-close-crop-1.jpg Weyand

Third officer in 3 months to leave WPD