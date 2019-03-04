Senior Center sets St. Patrick’s lunch fundraiser

Senior Center St. Patrick’s lunch

Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center will be holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser Lunch on Thursday, March 14.

The boxed lunch will include a homemade reuben sandwich, chips, pickle spear, dessert, drink and a St. Patrick’s surprise. The cost for the meal is $10 and the deadline to order is March 11. Lunches can be delivered to your home/business or eat in at the center on Nelson Avenue.

All proceeds will benefit the senior center. Who knows, maybe a leprechaun will deliver your lunch!

To place an order please call 037-382-7170 by March 11.