Wilmington police reports

• At 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 25, two meditation spinner rings and a gemstone bracelet were reported stolen from a gift shop. A 49-year-old Clarksville resident is listed as a suspect.

• At 12:56 p.m. on Feb. 25, a 53-year-old New Vienna male reported his dark gray mountain bicycle was stolen from the 1-99 block of John Street in Wilmington.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male after responding to a store on Rombach Avenue at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 25 on the report of a male stumbling around and also losing consciousness. The suspect advised he used heroin. Officers located needles, spoon, and suspected drugs. Police discovered he had a warrant through their department. The male wanted to go to Clinton Memorial Hospital to be checked out for a medical issue. The Wilmington Fire Department transported him.

• At 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 25, an 82-year-old male reported his vehicle had been rummaged through at his residence on Midway Drive. Two watches and a gaming card were reported stolen. The victim advised his vehicle was left unlocked.

• At 7:33 a.m. on Feb. 26, a 36-year-old male and a 44-year-old female reported multiple items were stolen from a vehicle while at the 1-99 block of Rita Place. Items listed as stolen include, six cordless tools, a flashlight, a battery charger with six batteries, and two crossbows. At the same time, a 36-year-old Clarksville male reported items were stolen from his vehicle at the 1100 block of Linhof Road. An impact wrench and a battery were stolen.

• At 7:14 p.m. on Feb. 26, a 33-year-old Hillsboro resident was charged with alleged shoplifting after he reportedly stole a pack of jelly beans from a gas station on East Locust Street.

• At 7:22 p.m. on Feb. 26, police responded to the area of the 600 block of Norman Street in reference to a male subject trying to get into the residence. Police patrolled the area for a male wearing a white shirt/jacket. The suspect was not located. Police spoke with the resident, a 26-year-old female, who was unable to provide any further detail. “She advised the male was pushing the front door open when she got up and shut the door. (The female) was not sure where the male went or who he was. She reported having no issues with anyone that would attempt this,” according to the report.

• Police received a report of a rape taking place at Reba Drive at 10:24 a.m. on Feb. 27. A 42-year-old male is listed as the suspect. Police collected articles of clothing and DNA for evidence.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WPD-Badge.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574