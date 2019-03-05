Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Critical: Marinara 45°F (walk-in cooler); marinara was made Feb. 12. Condensation observed on lid. Person in charge discarded. Person in charge indicated will use smaller portions to cool. Prep sink is not air gapped Food prep sink needs air gap to prevent contamination from back-up.

Handwashing sign missing at hand sink in kitchen. Soup 64°F (heat cabinet), frozen in center. Person in charge to not use cabinet to warm or reheat. Sugar and spices missing common name labels in server area. Bottom of door seal has gap at exit door near walk-in coolers. Container of food on floor in walk-in freezer. Employee with long beard was not wearing beard restraint. Cardboard used on shelf at bread storage. Strings used as repair for handles in reach-in cooler. Warewash machine 0 ppm. Machine dispenses sanitizer, however it does not register. Person in charge contacted GFS. Fan has dust accumulation. Vent hood has grease accumulations. Freezer walk-in floor has debris accumulations and spillage. Several ceiling lights have nonworking or flickering bulbs.

Follow-up: March 18.

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Feb. 13.Walk-in cooler locked; not working? Nonworking lights in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Vents in hood have dust/debris build-up and need to be cleaned. Light nonworking in coolers.

• Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, Wilmington, Feb. 13. There is no employee that is Class 2 food safety certified.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 19. Complaint: Regarding undercooked eggs and an egg shell in sandwich; female drinking at second drive-thru window.Discussed complaint with manager. All foods must be properly cooked and served. If undercooked items are to be served then consumer advisory must be posted. All foods must be served without foreign matter (shells). Employees must eat and drink at designated areas.

Manager with long hair not restrained, employee working second window with long hair not restrained. Both employees left line and pulled hair up into buns. Thank you! Manager had blue Band-Aid with no glove.

Follow-up: Approx. March 19.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Cutlery board has been replaced. Thank you. When I arrived at the facility an employee was not wearing hat of beard net and was serving food. Manager told employee to put on and he did. Thank you. Food debris on wall, shelving and on floors.

• General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Employees working in kitchen with facial hair that is not restrained/beard nets.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington, Feb. 15. Food product and bottom shelf not 6 inches above floor. Wall worn near 3-sink; person in charge indicated 3-sink area and back room will have FRP updates to walls.

• Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Feb. 15. Critical: 42°F sausage gravy, 43°F chicken noodle soup, 42°F baked potato (all must be 41°F or less).

Lemonade mix missing common name label. Spoon and handle stored in closed container of cole slaw. Wet cloth stored on prep cooler cutting board. Duct tape on side of 3-sink at bar. Grease/food debris on side of fryers (both areas). Floor paint worn in kitchen. General repair needed: floor mop sink, ceiling soda bib area, outlet light covers, cove trim, etc.

• American Showa MicroMarket, 3343 SR 28, Blanchester, Feb. 15. 1 cooler, 1 freezer. Breaker turned off, units locked. Representative unlocked doors.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 19. Follow-up/Complaint. received 2 complaints: “No beard net on cook, other cook no net just ponytail” and “Counter filthy, dishes piled up, tables piled up with dirty dishes, tables and menus sticky; employees just standing around.” Grill cook still has no beard net. manager stated beard nets on order. At this time there were no dishes piled up anywhere and counters were clean.

• AJ’s Pizza, 653 W. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 19. Adding electric grill to cook items. Floor in walk-in cooler is broken/cracked and needs repaired/replaced. 30-day will be completed on or before March 19.

Follow-up: Within 30 days.

• Blanchester Theatre, 115 E. Main St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. No employee who is Class 2 certified. Manager currently enrolled in online class for Class 2 certification.

