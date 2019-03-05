Lions learn about CASA volunteers

At the Monday night Lions Club meeting Kim Vandervort, Director of the Clinton County CASA program, gave a slide presentation about her work and that of the current 16 Clinton County CASA volunteers. She described the program and statistical information about the volunteers and the children involved in this program currently and for recent years. The presentation was very informational and demonstrated the important work required in protecting the Clinton County children being helped by the Clinton County Juvenile Court. Shown, Lions Club President John Hibbs presents Vandervort with a Lion statuette.

