Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 25 and March 1, 2019:

• Lisa Tucker, 50, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Tucker must have no contact with the victim. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Tori Benner, 41, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (86 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Benner must complete 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Benner must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation and $3,088.52 in restitution.

• Kelsey Singleton, 31, of Clarksville, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Jailtime stayed to allow Singleton to complete diversion.

• Josh Gillis, 41, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gillis must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Additional charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Joseph Rodriguez Jr., 19, of Xenia, hit-skip, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Rodriguez must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Jonathan Allen, 39, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Allen must complete non-residential driver intervention program and assessment. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• John Duggins, 71, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The ‘reckless’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Duggins must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. ALS vacated. Additional charges of resisting arrest, O.V.I., and a marked lanes violation were dismissed. Sentencing for the aggravated menacing charge was continued to March 19.

• Nathan Ritchie, 31, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended). Ritchie must pay $250 in restitution to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• David Sannan, 46, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Sannan must complete 24 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim. A protection violation order charge was dismissed.

• Caila Woods, 27, of Middletown, trespassing, drug paraphernalia possession, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), assessed $250 court costs. Woods must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with the victim, must not commit any further offenses or reside in Clinton County for the rest of the year. Two drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed.

• Christopher Olderham, 38, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of drug possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Paul Jones, 37, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Jones must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Timothy Curtis, 37, of Cincinnati, disorderly conduct, sentenced to four days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a menacing charge.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Court-scales-of-justice.jpg