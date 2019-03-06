Be part of Castle Park Group Selfie Day this weekend

WILMINGTON — The bad news is really good. Wilmington’s wooden Castle Park playground — built in 1995 at David Williams Memorial Park — is set to be demolished beginning next week.

But in its place — due to a true community effort of fundraising combined with an upcoming week’s worth of volunteer elbow grease — a new and improved Castle Park II will soon rise in its place.

The hopes are that the new version will be ready for the public by June 7, the first day of the annual Banana Split Festival, which was actually started to raise funds for the original playground.

To commemorate the good times the old park brought the community, Wilmington Parks & Recreation will host Group Selfie Day between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

You are invited to come visit the old park one last time and take your photo on the original Castle Park.

The city plans to host an all-volunteer community construction week May 13-19 with around 70 volunteers for each of the three, four-hour shifts.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Wilmngton-Parks-Rec-logo.jpg