Municipal court dispositions including multiple drug possession cases

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 25 and March 1, 2019:

• Imari Linton, 20, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The paraphernalia was ordered to be destroyed. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Yasmeen Medley, 26, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Trimble, 30, of Midland, drug paraphernalia, crossing a yellow lane, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Christopher Greenup, 31, of Morrow, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Greenup.

• Drew Sachs, 18, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Sachs.

• Zoe Scanlon, 21, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Scanlon.

• Brian Carter, 39, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Carter.

• Dalton McCall, 26, of Waynesville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by McCall.

• Alaunna Nelson, 21, of Euclid, marijuana possession, fined $225, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Nelson.

• Briana Montgomery, 21, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Montgomery.

• Regan Foust, 39, of Wilmington, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, fined $50, assessed $250 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Corey Barrett, 24, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. If Barrett gets a valid operator’s license by his review date, the fine would be suspended.

• Brett Laymon II, 41, of Bowersville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Christopher Hertzler, 34, of Hillsboro, registration violation, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $695, assessed $385 court costs. The cases were waived by Hertzler.

• Wilson Velasquez-Ramirez, 21, of Georgetown, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Velasquez-Ramirez.

• Morgan Fochler, 24, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Fochler.

• Mumtaj Khan, 75, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Khan.

• Jacob Helton, 35, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-2.jpg