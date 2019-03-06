Throwback Thursday: Jeff. Twp. stars

The 1929-30 Jefferson Township High School team that advanced to the state tournament. From left are: front, Walter Nichols, Bob Jacoby, Roy King and Jon Savage; and, back, Jim Smithson, Richard Baker, Henry Taylor, John Rankin and Coach Carl Boring.

The 1929-30 Jefferson Township High School team that advanced to the state tournament. From left are: front, Walter Nichols, Bob Jacoby, Roy King and Jon Savage; and, back, Jim Smithson, Richard Baker, Henry Taylor, John Rankin and Coach Carl Boring. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_jeff-twp-team.jpg The 1929-30 Jefferson Township High School team that advanced to the state tournament. From left are: front, Walter Nichols, Bob Jacoby, Roy King and Jon Savage; and, back, Jim Smithson, Richard Baker, Henry Taylor, John Rankin and Coach Carl Boring. News Journal file photo