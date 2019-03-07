Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Feb. 20. Critical: Containers of food (veggie burgers, wraps, etc.) missing covers. Ice scoop holder had residues, person in charged washed. Corrected. Breakfast menu missing asterisks with consumer advisory. Person in charge to add asterisks.

Handwashing sign missing at hand sink at entry of kitchen. Boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer. Water accumulated on bottom of salad storage cooler. Plates had chips/damage. Person in charge removed. Stickers and sticker residues accumulated on clean containers. Food debris accumulated in bottom of salad prep cooler. Cutting board has staining across stove (prep cooler). Counter ledge is not sealed at room service area. Light bulbs nonworking in salad prep cook line, exit door, walk-in cooler, dry stock and warewash areas. Light nonworking invent hood. Floor damaged at cook line. Below broiler has dust/debris accumulations. Platter on wall near trash can. Dust accumulated on ceiling in walk-in cooler. Food debris accumulated on floor of walk-in freezer.

• Save-A-Lot, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. Critical: Green beans 121°F, mashed potatoes 130°F and gravy 131°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above).

Inside of microwave of kitchen area is dirty. Top of prep table/storage is ripped. Floor tile broken in kitchen under sink and prep table. RFP board is dirty around sink in meat room.

Follow-up: Approx. March 14.

• Eagles Lodge #2222, 113 Wright St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. No one at this facility has Class 2 food safety license. All employees must wear hat/hairnet to properly restrain hair — employee with long hair not wearing hat.

• Chubby’s Pizza and Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, Feb. 14. Wall/floor beside pizza oven has some food debris along the side.

• R+L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Road, Feb. 13. Critical: Packages of cream cheese (condiments) on outside of salad bar ledge. Two bags of bologna dated Feb. 7.

Thermometer missing in Salora cooler storing hummus and yogurt. Containers of salt and cappuccino dispense containers missing common name labels. Light nonworking in Aquafina cooler. Shelf in walk-in cooler rusty. Floor in walk-in cooler has peeling paint. Cove trim missing near soda fountain and ice machine. Wall next to cup storage at fountain machine not easy to clean (looks dirty). Dust accumulated on wall and top of M3 freezer. Light nonworking above ice machine. Coats and purses stored on shelving. Light bulb above salad bar items missing shield.

• R + L Cafe, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington, Feb. 15. Critical: ready-to-eat apples on display for customers missing shield, plastic wrap, etc./protection for consumer.

Handwashing sign missing at hand sink in restrooms. Paper towel dispenser missing at hand sink. Level 2 certified food manager unavailable. Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable. Probe thermometer unavailable. Irreversible thermometer or stickers not available for warewash machine. Thermometers for cold holding equipment missing (3).

Follow-up: March 6.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 21. Vent grates above griddle, both front and back of kitchen, have dust and dirt debris build-up and need to be cleaned. Vent grates in front above griddle have large accumulation of grease and need to be cleaned.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Chipotle sauce in reach-in cooler is not dated. Tortilla removed from package and stored in Ziploc bags on steam table not dated. There were some other items in reach-in cooler not dated.

Taco salad shells stored in uncovered plastic container on shelf above steam table.

Follow-up: Approx. March 20.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Crumbs/food debris accumulated top behind lid on prep cooler. Ice accumulated in walk-in freezer.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 13. Cup of soda in food prep area with no lid. Level 2 certification for current supervisor unavailable. Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Light nonworking in MasterBuilt reach-in equipment. Light (ceiling) nonworking above chili cooking equipment. Grout missing between floor tiles in 3-sink area. Cheese sauce 130°F (warmer). Discarded. Corrected. Employee wearing ring (not plain wedding band).

