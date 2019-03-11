Posted on by


Selling Girl Scout cookies at J&D’s Market in Sligo over the weekend are super salesgirls Ryleigh, Adalee and Lilliannah.

Selling Girl Scout cookies at J&D’s Market in Sligo over the weekend are super salesgirls Ryleigh, Adalee and Lilliannah.


Elizabeth Mattingly | News Journal

Troop 32476 cheerfully sells Girl Scout cookies Friday evening at Kroger in Wilmington. Shown are Lily Beers, Lissy Bailey, Stephy Bailey and Amelia Utley with Troop Leader Kim Beers.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Selling Girl Scout cookies at J&D’s Market in Sligo over the weekend are super salesgirls Ryleigh, Adalee and Lilliannah.

Troop 32476 cheerfully sells Girl Scout cookies Friday evening at Kroger in Wilmington. Shown are Lily Beers, Lissy Bailey, Stephy Bailey and Amelia Utley with Troop Leader Kim Beers.

Selling Girl Scout cookies at J&D’s Market in Sligo over the weekend are super salesgirls Ryleigh, Adalee and Lilliannah.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_jd-market-scouts.jpgSelling Girl Scout cookies at J&D’s Market in Sligo over the weekend are super salesgirls Ryleigh, Adalee and Lilliannah. Elizabeth Mattingly | News Journal

Troop 32476 cheerfully sells Girl Scout cookies Friday evening at Kroger in Wilmington. Shown are Lily Beers, Lissy Bailey, Stephy Bailey and Amelia Utley with Troop Leader Kim Beers.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_kroger-scouts.jpgTroop 32476 cheerfully sells Girl Scout cookies Friday evening at Kroger in Wilmington. Shown are Lily Beers, Lissy Bailey, Stephy Bailey and Amelia Utley with Troop Leader Kim Beers. Tom Barr | News Journal