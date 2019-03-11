Selling Girl Scout cookies at J&D’s Market in Sligo over the weekend are super salesgirls Ryleigh, Adalee and Lilliannah.
Troop 32476 cheerfully sells Girl Scout cookies Friday evening at Kroger in Wilmington. Shown are Lily Beers, Lissy Bailey, Stephy Bailey and Amelia Utley with Troop Leader Kim Beers.
