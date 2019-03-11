CM to offer full-day kindergarten

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie Local School District will be offering the option of full day kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year, in addition to its current half-day experience.

Clinton-Massie Elementary School’s full-day kindergarten will include, but won’t be limited to, a core academic morning (reading, math and writing), an opportunity for specials (art, music, PE, library/makerspace and computer), lunch at school, and personalized enrichment and intervention opportunities.

According to Superintendent Matt Baker, new and emerging research in education supports the academic and behavioral benefits of all-day kindergarten. “I am excited that we will be able to offer all-day kindergarten next year and the see the academic benefits enrich the lives of our students,” said Baker.

CMES Principal Jennifer Updike said her staff is busy planning for the upcoming school year.

“This is a smart investment in our students’ future as well as our community,” she said. “Kindergarten provides the foundation of necessary literacy skills to be a successful adult. All-day kindergarten research clearly demonstrates increased academic achievement and closing learning gaps for all students.”

Kindergarten registration is open now; for information on registering your child for kindergarten, go to the Clinton-Massie website cmfalcons.org and Select Departments, then go to Student Registration and select Kindergarten Registration. The Clinton-Massie registrar can be reached at 937-289-2471 ext. 1402.

For open enrollment students, open enrollment applications can be also found on our website. Select Departments, then go to Student Registration and select Open Enrollment. Applications for open enrollment will be accepted after April 1, 2019, starting at 10 a.m. in the Clinton-Massie Annex building.

