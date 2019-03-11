Blan FFA members to state

The Blanchester FFA is preparing to send members to state.

Brighton Morris won first place in division nine in the state proficiency area of sheep production. She advanced to become one of four competitors at the state level. The results will be held at proficiency awards during State Convention in May.

Our Grain Merchandising team is also competing at the state level. The team had to take a test and scored top 10 in the state, and Jacob Miller had the top score in Ohio.

They are now studying for finals. They are given a scenario and have to determine how to best manage the grain and give a presentation to the judges. Finals will be held at Wilmington college on April second.

Congratulations to our state finalists!

Shown are Blanchester FFA Grain Merchandising team members after qualifying for state finals — Matt O'Niell, Sally Schafer, Reagan Ostermier and Jacob Miller.