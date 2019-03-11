Wilmington FFA’s Billups competes at state

Wilmington FFA senior Rachael Billups competed in the State Advanced Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Event. She wrote and memorized a 6- to 8-minute speech about the “Agriculture’s Greatest Issue— Ignorance.” She spoke about how over 16 million people think chocolate milk comes from brown cows, emphasizing the disconnect between agriculture and consumers. Rachael competed at the State Public Speaking Contest on March 2 in Marysville. She placed fourth in her room at the state level. Rachael will be receiving a special award at the Wilmington FFA Banquet on April 4.

