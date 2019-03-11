Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 4:29 p.m. on March 4, a 34-year-old female reported son’s cell phone — a Samsung Galaxy JS 7 — was stolen from the middle school on Thorne Avenue.

• At 4:42 p.m. on March 4, a 76-year-old male reported someone had been through his truck and stole $5 in loose change and jumper cables at the 300 block of Hiatt Avenue.

• At 8:40 a.m. on March 5, a 40-year-old female called reporting her ZTE cellphone was stolen while at the 400 block of Belmont Avenue “six or seven days ago.” She advised there were several people there that night.

• At 10:27 a.m. on March 5, police were advised a 33-year-old Hillsboro male was at a gas station on East Locust Street and was allegedly not allowed to be there. When employees told him to leave, “He threw a pie at the cashier and ran out.” The man was found to have an active warrant through the police, but there were no notes about him being barred from the store. Upon arrival police spoke with the cashier who advised the suspect had not been trespassing, but if contact was made, they wanted him barred.

• At 4:57 p.m. on March 5, a 19-year-old female reported she was receiving harassing text messages. The suspect apparently thinks the victim was flirting with her boyfriend, which the victim denies doing so and said she sent the suspect screenshots of their conversations to show her. The suspect sent back messages indicating that she is looking to start a fight if she sees the victim and knew where she lived. The officer suggested she call police right away should the suspect show up at her house.

• At 6:56 p.m. on March 5, a 20-year-old male reported his 2015 Chevy Malibu was stolen from the 400 block of North South Street.

• Police responded to a hit/skip-property damage at the 700 block of Crestview Avenue at 10:13 p.m. on March 5. A broken garage door was reported as the damaged property.

• At 12:34 p.m. on March 6, police responded to a person with a knife at the 100 block of South South Street. Police seized an empty capsule and recovered a Browning folding knife at the scene.

• At 4:17 p.m. on March 6, a 40-year-old female reported the title of her vehicle was stolen from her vehicle while it was at the 400 block of Columbus Street.

• Police received a report of $15,000 in jewelry was stolen from a 43-year-old female at the 1-99 block of Ruby Avenue at 5:24 p.m. on March 6.

• Police issued a court summonsed to a 33-year-old male for marijuana possession after responding to a suspicious person report at the 400 block of West Main Street at 8:06 p.m. on March 6.

• Police and emergency services responded to a report of a 27-year-old overdosing at the 200 block of Doan Street at 9:48 a.m. on March 9. According to the report, the subject was treated by the fire department and was later transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business, resisting arrest, vehicle trespass, and drug abuse instrument possession while responding to a suspicious activity report at the 300 block of South Wall Street at 6:56 a.m. on March 10.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old Hillsboro male for alleged domestic violence after responding to an incident at the 1-99 block of Jodie Lane at 4:47 p.m. on March 10.

• At 9:27 p.m. on March 10, a 42-year-old female reported a pack of cigarettes and $2 in change were stolen from her father’s vehicle at the 1-99 block of Doan Street.

