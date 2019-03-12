Kairos Coffee in Wilmington to hold open house Friday, March 15

WILMINGTON — Join Kairos Coffee and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting celebration this Friday, March 15 at noon. Live music will be provided by Kairos Coffee Manager Ciera Hayes, along with a time to meet owners Robyn and Larry Morris.

The first 25 people who stop by during the open house from noon to 2 p.m. and mention the store motto, “Kairos is My Time and Place for Coffee and Community” will receive a VIP gift.

The location at 1593 Rombach Avenue features the convenience of a drive-thru with operational hours to serve the community, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and on Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their weekend hours are Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owner-operators Robyn and Larry Morris have lived in Wilmington for 24 years. They have served the community through their non-profit ministry, the Wilmington House of Prayer, since 2003.

Their dream of a new coffee shop in Wilmington became a reality with their soft opening on Feb. 7.

They welcome you to experience the unique ambiance that Kairos Coffee can provide for you with the personal hand-crafted design of custom made live edged tables, window bar seating, a cozy fireplace along with plenty of room to meet over coffee and homemade treats including muffins, scones, and Amish Fry Pies.