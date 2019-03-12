Dump truck overturns

The driver of a dump truck containing mulch appeared to have escaped serious injury when the truck overturned onto its side on Anderson Road late Monday morning. The Chester Township Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

