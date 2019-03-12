Local Briefs: Candidates’ forum will now be held at Wilmington’s city building

Public forum venue changed

A Candidates Forum featuring candidates for the contested May Primary Election races for mayor of Wilmington and for 1st Ward city councilmember will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at the Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. (This venue is a change from what was originally announced.)

Rep. Wilkin sets local hours

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) will be holding individual office hours on Monday, March 18. All constituents of the 91st Ohio House District are welcome to attend, and no appointment is necessary.

Hours will be held 9-10 a.m. at the Clinton County Courthouse, third floor Common Pleas mediation room at 46 S. South St., Wilmington; and 2-3 p.m. at the Highland County Commissioners Office at 119 Gov. Foraker Place, Hillsboro.

f you are unable to attend the office hours, but would like to meet with Wilkin, please contact his office at 614-466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

Resources 101 slated

Resources 101: Clinton County — Learn about programs and resources available right here that can positively impact the lives of families and individuals you know or encounter.

Anyone who lives or works in the county should attend — includes speakers and printed materials — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 958 W. Main St., Wilmington.

RSVP to 937-382-5899 of mreed@nikecenter.org .