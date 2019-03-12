Persing places first in state

A local home-schooled freshman, Honor Persing, participated in the State American Legion Oratorical Contest held at their headquarters in Delaware, Ohio on Sunday. She had previously won the District 14 competition a few weeks ago in Mason.

She placed first overall for the state, after having won her room in the semifinals, then coming in first out of the two finalists.

This earns her a spot at the National American Legion Oratorical Contest to be held in April in Indianapolis, as well as generous scholarship money from the Legion.

Students who participate in this contest are required to write and deliver their memorized 10-minute speech on the Constitution, as well as delivering another 5-minute speech on an assigned amendment.

Honor is a daughter of Joe and Michelle Persing and resides in Martinsville.

From left are two of the District 14 representatives; Michelle Persing and Honor Persing; and John Looker, State Coordinator. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Screenshot-206-1-1.jpg From left are two of the District 14 representatives; Michelle Persing and Honor Persing; and John Looker, State Coordinator. Courtesy photo