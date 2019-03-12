Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center 1272, Wilmington, Feb. 20. Critical: Bottle stored in hand sink at Community Grill. Removed and corrected. Ice scoop holders were dirty. Removed, cleaned, corrected.

Bottle of lotion and Advil stored on top of microwave in bakery area. Bottles of sauces and containers of lentils/couscous missing common name label. Sanitizer bucket stored on floor in Community Grill. Pizza prep cooler at Il Piatto, seal is damaged at seam near cut board. Seal (door) on milk dispensing equipment damaged. Shelving in Continental reach-in, coating worn. Behind soda nozzles on fountain machine is dirty. Light bulbs nonworking in light fixtures at pizza, bistro, breakfast and Community Grill areas. Light nonworking in vent hoods above ovens in kitchen and at Community Grill. Wall damaged (near plumbing) under prep sink in kitchen. Dust accumulated in light, utensils, twist valve at prep area. Aluminum foil/shelf cover not easy to clean on shelf in prep area. Debris accumulated on floor in dry stock room. Shelves in walk-in cooler are dirty. Dust accumulated on exterior of ice machine.

• Wilmington College Sandella’s Flatbread, 258 College Street, Wilmington (undated). Critical: Working containers storing dish soap and sanitizer missing name label. Labeled/corrected. Chicken 45°F, hot sauce 42°F in reach-in cooler Person in charge checking all internal temperatures and discarding those above 41°F. Corrected.

Container being washed at 3-sink was not rinsed before being submerged in sanitizer solution. Red syrup on floor under soda bibs in dry stock room.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Complaint. Received complaint Feb. 19, claims tongs are too small at the new salad bar and the handles lay on top of food. Investigated. Tongs are adequate size. Handles of tongs were not found laying in product. Discussed complaint with person in charge. Salad bar is maintained by deli dept. Person in charge will inform bar staff of concern from complainant. No concerns at time of visit.

• Speedway, 393 S. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 22. Thermometer inside walk-in cooler unavailable. French vanilla cappuccino dispensing container missing common name label. Light nonworking in pizza warmer. Cloth hanging device used to hold utensils is not a material capable of being washed, rinsed and sanitized, Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Sticker residues on outside of food containers air drying. Trash on ground surrounding dumpsters. Lights (2) nonworking in walk-in cooler. Light bulbs nonworking above cup storage in dry storage area. Red splatter on ceiling in dry stock room.

• Wilmington Nursing & rehabilitation, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, Feb. 22. Critical: Bags of sliced deli meat found expired Feb. 18. Person in charge discarded and corrected.

Handwashing sign missing in employee restroom. Light bulb nonworking in vent hood above cooking equipment. Cove trim missing in warewashing machine and 3-compartment sink area. Sealant between wall and walk-in cooler not smooth and easy to clean.

• J&D’s Market, 5205 US 22/Ohio 3, Wilmington, Feb. 22. Critical: Package of hot dogs stored under shell raw eggs. Person in charge relocated and corrected. Package of deli meat expired Feb. 18. Person in charge discarded and corrected. Asterisk missing on menu to identify food items that correspond with consumer advisory. Person in charge to print new menus. Information missing on retail to-go packaged food labels (ingredients/allergens, quantity of contents, place of business info). Person in charge has labels to place on packages. Air gap not visible at drain line for soda fountain machine. Correct by March 22.

Level 2 certified food protection manager unavailable. Verification unavailable demonstrating employees know when to report illness. Police was available. Candy at ice cream area and cappuccino dispensing containers missing common name labels.

Follow-up: March 22.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg