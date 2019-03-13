Air park de-ice infrastructure a priority; enables ‘larger-scale cold-weather operations’

WILMINGTON — A proposed project to enhance the ability of the Wilmington Air Park to handle and process aircraft de-ice fluids is one of the top 23 Priority projects for the Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC).

The list, released last week, is the result of reviewing nearly 50 project submissions from the 14-county Dayton region in five categories.

“The Wilmington Air Park continues to see significant opportunities for employment growth,” said Dan Evers, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “Nearly all space within the Air Park is leased, and this project proposes infrastructure investment that will allow for an operational and technological expansion necessary to enable larger-scale cold-weather operations at the airport.”

Project submissions are collected in November and referred to one of five Review Panels for evaluation. The individual review panels then make recommendations to the full PDAC.

“Our project was reviewed by the Economic Development panel,” added Evers. “We feel the $2,500,000 requested will cover a significant portion of the cost of the proposed system, enabling greater flexibility and responsiveness in deicing activity for all of our airport users.”

Other PDAC categories include Defense, Hospitals and Health Care, Quality of Life, and Transportation and Government Services.

According to a release from the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) — which can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2u6g8pc — the PDAC process involves coordination with leaders in the business community, local government, education and civic organizations. The projects are categorized as Priority, Recommended or Reviewed, with Priority projects being those that will make the most significant impact.

While this process does not provide funding for any projects, it integrates and prioritizes the projects that are on the minds of the communities and allows for coordination when approaching state and federal officials and agencies, as they consider budget opportunities.

“Our peers have reviewed the proposal and the impact we believe it can have on our community, and the region,” said Evers. “We are grateful for the recommendation.”

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space.

Learn more at www.wilmingtonairpark.com.

Enables ‘larger-scale cold-weather operations’