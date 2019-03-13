‘Grease’ is the word for WHS Theatre

WILMINGTON — Theatre at Wilmington High School is set to present “Grease” the musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey which tells of the antics of high school students in the 1950s.

This show includes hit songs such as “Greased Lightnin’”, “We Go Together” and “Mooning”, recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday — March 14-16 — at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

There are no reserve tickets available; tickets are sold as stand-by only. Any available seats or unclaimed tickets may be purchased at the box the day of each performance.

The show features Zach Davis as Danny, Emily Walls as Sandy, Sydney Johnston as Rizzo, Aubree Trusty as Marty, Autumn House as Frenchy, Alana Walker as Jan, Simon Heys as Kenickie, Mason Snyder as Doody, Kade Neu as Roger, Aidan Greene as Sonny, Ella Zeigler as Patty, Hannah Joeckel as Cha Cha, Gabe Weson as Eugene, Nathan Twine as Vince Fontaine, Rory Bell as Johnny Casino, Anna Garnai as Miss Lynch and Alexander Zugg as Teen Angel.

The High School Ensemble includes Brendan Powell, Xavier Disney, Noah Sweetman, Nick McCabe, Damian Garlo, Skyler Stanforth, Ben Baylor, Nicholas Roush, Riley Ibaugh, Claire Burns, Jordan Snarr, Emily Spendlove, Makenzie Sweetman, Marissa Merriman, Reiley Black, Sophie Adkins, Petra Bray, Regan Sparks, Gabriela Garlo, Breanna Barnett, Melissa Stroebel, Layna Tippett and Chloe Williams.

