Meeting set on public transit, services

The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) is conducting a regional coordinated public transit-human services transportation plan for Clinton County.

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. in the Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St. Food will be provided.

The agenda includes a discussion of existing transportation services and a review of survey results from the 2019 Clinton County Transportation Needs Survey. During the meeting participants will identify transportation issues and goals which will be included in the coordinated plan. All are welcome to attend.

The Wilmington Municipal Building is an accessible facility and reasonable accommodations will be made to those who request them. Please contact Stephen Crouch at 937-383-5847 or scrouch@clintoncountyrpc.org. Interested parties unable to attend may send their comments to the CCRPC.