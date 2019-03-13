Updated detour map released for North Nelson Avenue closure

WILMINGTON – A new detour map has been released by the City of Wilmington in regards to the North Nelson Avenue, which was closed this week and is slated to be closed for 45 days.

The closure is located at the culvert between Woodside Drive/Country Oaks Lane and Community Drive — approximately 250 feet south of the Senior Services/Community Action Program facilities — within the city limits.

The road closure is due to a culvert replacement project. The project will also include pedestrian improvements, with new sidewalks being constructed on the west side of Nelson Avenue between Woodside Drive and Community Drive.

Fillmore Construction will perform the work for the City of Wilmington.

During construction, North Nelson Avenue will be completely closed to traffic between Woodside/Country Oaks and Community Drive. Detours will be marked to enable local traffic to avoid the road closure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

The city’s updated detour map for the North Nelson Avenue closure. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_image005.jpg The city’s updated detour map for the North Nelson Avenue closure. City of Wilmington