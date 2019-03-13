Rotary: Sugartree Ministries; speech contestants

WILMINGTON — Lee Sandlin with Sugartree Ministries spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant on Mondays about the help being done by Sugartree Ministries.

Sandlin stated he has been the director for about one year. Sugartree Ministries was started about 20 years ago as a music ministry and, through that, they found other needs, and worked to meet them.

Sugartree Ministries serve six hot meals each week and help 120-140 families with groceries. Sandlin said they have three paid staff, and they staff the rest of their efforts with volunteers – both from community groups and from those who have been helped through the ministry and come back to return the favor.

Sandlin said he hope they create bridges for people, so they can get to where they are going. Sugartree Ministries want to create a low- to no-barrier ministry. Food is a way to help people grow socially, emotionally and more, and the plan is to help the whole person.

Two participants in the Rotary Speech Contest gave their speeches to Wilmington Rotary The speeches are to be based on Rotary’s Four Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Allie Kees presented her speech on scams targeting senior citizens, and she provided an option for safeguarding their funds.

Zane Behkeet spoke on fate vs. free will and the decision her parents made to emigrate to this country.

Lee Sandlin of Sugartree Ministries, left, with Dan Evers, President of Wilmington Rotary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_0579.jpg Lee Sandlin of Sugartree Ministries, left, with Dan Evers, President of Wilmington Rotary. Courtesy photos Rotary speech contestants Allie Kees and Zane Behkeet with Wilmington Rotary President Dan Evers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_IMG_0097.jpg Rotary speech contestants Allie Kees and Zane Behkeet with Wilmington Rotary President Dan Evers. Courtesy photos