The Drowsy Lads’ to liven up St. Patrick’s weekend Saturday

WILMINGTON — The lively group named “Best Irish American Band of 2018” by the Irish-American News makes its annual pilgrimage to the Murphy Theatre for St. Patrick’s Day weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The group sprang onto the Irish music scene over 15 years ago and they have become fan favorites featuring Ohio brothers John and Daniel McKewen, father and son Phil and Josh Franck and lifelong friend Bryan Brookes. They are especially popular at Irish festivals including those in Milwaukee, Dublin, Dayton, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Louisville.

Each Lad is a multi-instrumentalist, and the combined lineup features fiddle, button accordion, tenor banjo, flute, whistle, guitar, bouzouki, Uillean pipes, 5-string banjo, concertina and bodhran.

“Your toe will be tapping and there will be a smile on your face for a long time after,” said Maryann McTeague Keifer of Ireland Tonight about the Drowsy Lads. “Keep and eye and ear to the ground; you will be hearing a lot about these lads!”

To purchase tickets, call the Murphy Theatre box office at 937-382-3643 or visit www.themurphytheatre.org .

The ever-popular Drowsy Lads will make their annual St. Patrick’s weekend pilgrimage to Wilmington for a performance at the Murphy Theatre. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Wall-w_-Instruments.jpg The ever-popular Drowsy Lads will make their annual St. Patrick’s weekend pilgrimage to Wilmington for a performance at the Murphy Theatre. Courtesy photo