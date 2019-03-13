Judge sentences several locals for impaired driving

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 4 and March 8, 2019:

• Kelson Gauden, 23, of Wilmington, O.V.I., physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 240 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $1,575, assessed $250 court costs. The physical control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gauden must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. Operator’s license destroyed with driving privileges granted effective March 16, 2019. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I., a headlights violation, a seat belt violation, O.V.I. suspension, registration violation, and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Stanley Irwin, 42, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 5, 2019 to March 5, 2021, fined $1,625, assessed $125 court costs. Irwin must not reside in Clinton County for two years. Upon release from jail, Irwin must leave the county within 48 hours and no return except to attend court hearings. Operator’s license destroyed, ALS vacated, and no driving privileges are granted. A fictitious registration charge and turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Leon Hill, 31, of Trenton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 6, 2019 to March 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hill must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol and drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated, destroy operator’s license, and grant driving privileges March 21, 2019 if all other suspensions clear. A headlights charge was dismissed.

• Charles Morris III, 27, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 6, 2019 to March 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Morris must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, destroy operator’s license, and grant driving privileges March 21, 2019 if all other suspensions are cleared. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Kelley Chiarini, 41, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license was suspended from March 6, 2019 to March 6, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Chiarini must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective March 15, 2019. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Matthew Woodruff, 33, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, theft sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $250 court costs. Woodruff must pay $237.05 in restitution and must have no contact with the victims. The ‘unauthorized use’ offense was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Mark Golightly, 22, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Golightly must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and complete 20 hours of community service (bathroom detail). An additional trespassing and an obstructing official business charge were dismissed.

• Paul Neanover, 32, two counts of theft, credit misuse, drug instrument possession, complicity, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $2,500, assessed $625 court costs. Neanover must have no contact with the victim and pay $113.50 in restitution to another victim. Additional charges of two counts of credit misuse, obstructing official business, and three counts of complicity.

• Jonathan Rodriguez, 24, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an obstructing official business charge. Rodriguez must take part in supervised probation.

• Amanda Creamer, 43, of Sabina, possession of level III/IV/V drugs, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $400, assessed $250 court costs. Creamer must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A second “possession III/IV/V” charge was dismissed.

