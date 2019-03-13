Throwback Thursday: WC gym and 50 years ago

These are some highlights from 50 years ago today in the News Journal — March 14, 1969:

National headlines

• “Soviets, Red Chinese Fight Again On Far East Border”

• “Cong Unleash New Attacks Near Saigon”

• “Happy Apollo 9 Astronauts in Houston for Debriefing”

Local news

• The Wilmington High School music and drama department performed the musical “Brigadoon” at the West Street Elementary School starring Timi Townsend, Terry Inlow, Joe Crites, Jeff Douglas, Mike Graham, Craig Nicholson and Robyn Adair.

• Earning state farmer degrees from the East Clinton FFA chapter were Jim Routzahn, David Roehm, Tom Terrell and Marvin Fawley.

• New officers of the Clinton-Massie FFA included Jim Flint, Becky Hackney, Brian Moore, Rusty Leyes, Andy Bledsoe and Gary Leyes.

• U.S. Air Force Airman Wilbert St. John Jr. of Wilmington completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base.

• Adolphus Stokesbury, 70, of Lees Creek/Wayne Twp. died at age 70.

• “Heinold Hog Markets at Lumberton Ohio” advertised, “One free call gets you 85 bids on your hogs! It does when you make that call collect” to Heinold.

• Melvin Grain Company advertised: “Do it now! Worm ‘em with Purina liquid pig wormer.”

• H&R Block advertised that they would do your taxes for “$5 and up.”

• Showing at the Chakeres Murphy Theatre: “Hellfighters” starring John Wayne, Katharine Ross and Jim Hutton.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In were: “Coogan’s Bluff” starring Clint Eastwood; “The Pink Jungle” with James Garner; and “Road to Nashville” with Marty Robbins and Connie Smith.

The old Wilmington College gymnasium. Besides the Quakers’ games, many high school games were played there. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_WC-gym.jpg The old Wilmington College gymnasium. Besides the Quakers’ games, many high school games were played there. News Journal file photo