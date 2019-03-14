It’s like … Greased Lightnin’!

Theatre at Wilmington High School is going back to the ’50s to present the musical “Grease”, set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday — March 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. — and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. at the WHS Auditeria. There are no reserve tickets available; tickets are sold as stand-by only. Any available seats or unclaimed tickets may be purchased at the box the day of each performance. From left at Wednesday evening’s dress rehearsal are Mason Snyder (as Doody), Autumn Housh (Frenchy), Simon Heys (Kenickie), Aubree Trusty (Marty), Aidan Greene (Sonny), Zach Davis (Danny), Sydney Johnston (Rizzo), Alana Walker (Jan) and Kade Neu (Roger).

