Laurel Oaks students advance to state

WILMINGTON — Twelve Laurel Oaks students are headed to state Business Professionals of America (BPA) competition after dominating regional events.

The students are enrolled in the Computer Service Technician and Networking or Web Applications and Game Development programs at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington.

State qualifiers are:

• Caleb Dixon of Blanchester, who earned second place in the Computer Network Technology event.

• Parker Hughes of East Clinton, second place, PC Servicing and Troubleshooting.

• Willian Perez of Wilmington, third place, Computer Security.

• Dawson Perry of East Clinton, first place, Fundamentals of Web Design.

• Cam Blakeman of Wilmington, first place, Computer Modeling.

• Chris Welton of East Clinton, Jeremiah Johnson of East Clinton, Owen O’Flaherty of Washington Court House and Clayton Snavely of Hillsboro, first place, Video Production Team.

• Justin McCray of Greenfield, first place, Computer Security.

• Zachary Sizemore of Miami Trace, first place, SQL Database Fundamentals.

• Casey Barger of Lynchburg-Clay, second place, Fundamentals of Web Design.

BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states. The first five students in each category are awarded a certificate of excellence; the top three also win medals. Those who earn the highest scores in each category will also compete at the state BPA competition.

