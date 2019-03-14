CM ‘09 grads offer scholarship

Clinton-Massie High School 2009 graduates Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel have started the Burton, Hale and Vogel Scholarship Fund totaling $1,000.

The scholarship is to be awarded to one Clinton-Massie senior who has a 3.0 or better GPA, two written references, and the winner of an essay written on the topic of either:

a. What is your dream job, why, and what are you doing now to achieve this?;

b. Who you are is closely tied to where you’ve been and who you’ve known. Who is your biggest influence and why? What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind for others?

References and essays need to be turned into the Guidance Department by May 3 and the winner is to be announced at the Awards Ceremony in May.

Clinton-Massie 2009 grads Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel have started a scholarship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_3-guys-cm-scholarship.jpg Clinton-Massie 2009 grads Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel have started a scholarship. Courtesy photo