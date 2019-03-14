Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 4 and March 8, 2019:

• Chase Holsinger, 24, of Leesburg, persistent disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Holsinger must write a letter to the arresting officer.

• Jeremey Miller, 34. of Middletown, theft, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Miller must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $2.59 in restitution.

• Austin Lester, 21, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $400, assessed $250 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Joseph Lawter, 30, of Blanchester, drug possession, no operator’s license, fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Austin Curtis, 22, of Greenfield, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Addam Shaeffer, 34, of Wilmington, violating a protection order, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. Shaeffer must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Shawnda Wilson, 37, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Tevin Marshall, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, traffic control device violation, fined $60, assessed $250 court costs. Contraband was destroyed.

• Douglas Simmons, 50, of Greenfield, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was destroyed.

• Holly Leonard, 43, of Bloomingburg, driving under suspension-financial, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. A fictitious registration charge was dismissed.

• Jessica Sebastian, 29, drug instrument possession, theft, fined $1,250, assessed $250 court costs. Sebastian must have no contact with the victim, pay $100 in restitution and write a letter of apology to them. Additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest were dismissed.

• Kyle Spoelker, 25, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Vanessa Tooles, 38, of Cincinnati, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Tooles.

• Joshua Powell, 38, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Powell.

• Christopher Ruwaldt, 30, of Beavercreek, hunting without a permit, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ruwaldt.

• Austin Embree, 20, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Embree.

• Kara Gasparini, 64, of North Miami Beach, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Gasparini.

• Julianne Armstrong, 25, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Armstrong.

• Katherine Young, 39, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Young.

• Joshua Stewart Jr., 31, of Hamilton, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Stewart.

• John Gwinner, 50, of Hamilton, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Gwinner.

• Nickolas Eichstadt, 33, of Midland, drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Eichstadt.

• Morgan Morrison, 22, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Morrison.

• Stephen Lamb, 35, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Lamb.

