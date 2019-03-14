Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Thefts and narcotics

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 9:24 p.m. on March 7, a 56-year-old Clark Township male reported an acquaintance stole his credit cards. Six receipts were provided as evidence.

• At 9:15 a.m. on March 8, deputies seized a bag of an unknown substance — possible narcotics— from a Wilmington juvenile at the high school on Richardson Place.

• At 4 p.m. on March 9, a 46-year-old Athens male reported $1,240 was stolen from his booth at the Ohio Gun Collectors Show at the 100 block of Gano Road.

• At 7:37 p.m. on March 9, deputies responded to a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township on a theft report. An employee advised a female subject came into the station and left without paying for a MobileSpec power inverter and a PowerDrive power inverter.

• During a traffic stop around State Route 134 South and 350 East in Martinsville, at 11:42 p.m. on March 9, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.

• During a traffic stop around Holiday Drive and Rombach Avenue in Wilmington, at 2:06 a.m. on March 11, for driving with no headlights, deputies located a “large amount of narcotics.”

• At 2:40 p.m. on March 11, deputies received a report of a male juvenile who boarded a bus on Thorne Avenue in Wilmington and “proceeded to punch another male juvenile multiple times.” The victim is listed as a 13-year-old male who is an acquaintance of the suspect.

• Deputies responded to a restaurant on Robert Road in Liberty Township at 5 p.m. on March 11 on a theft report. According to the report, $1,445 in Visa gift cards were stolen.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

