NWS: No tornado, but winds were just as strong

WILMINGTON — No tornadoes were on the ground, but Thursday night’s rotating storms in Clinton County produced downburst winds that were tornado-like in both their intensity and the damage caused, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

Meteorologist Chris Hogue told the News Journal Friday that multiple storms rolled through Clinton and surrounding counties that had the potential to form tornadoes. Based on radar data as well as damage reports, there were no tornadoes, but the storms produced winds equivalent to an F0 or F1 tornado.

Hogue winds in the 60- to 70-mile per hour range were recorded at the Wilmington facility — until their wind sensor was knocked out.

Radar data showed that winds may have been higher in other parts of Clinton County.

“Straight-line winds can produce a lot of damage, especially to trees, shingles and siding, and barns, and there have been many reports of damage,” he said.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a report of a tree down Thursday night, and the damaged structure shown in the 700 block of Pansy Road was discovered around 8 p.m. No one was home at the time; damage to the barn and house are extensive, said Chief Bob Wysong. He added that no injuries were reported in the fire district. Utility lines were toppled along US 68 near Ahresty. This ominous cloud formation was shot near Leesburg. This damage is located along SR 72 just south of SR 729. This used to be a large swingset. On McCoy Road. Damage along Wilson Road. Clearing debris from Cuba Road. Dark clouds roll in just before the heavy rain.