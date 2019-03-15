EC students lend hands at fundraiser

Despite East Clinton Local Schools being closed Friday due to power outages and road closures from the storms that rolled through the area Thursday, members of the East Clinton organizations Magnified Giving and Key Club served as volunteers at a soup-and-chili fundraiser Friday to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. A total of 20 Astro students helped the cause.

