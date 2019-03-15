Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Pragati Incorporated (Dairy Queen), 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, Feb. 22.Critical: Debris accumulated on clean container storage shelf. Shelving in walk-in cooler is dirty. Person in charge to clean surfaces. Cakes in retail freezer missing labels with name of item, ingredient info, place of business and quantity of contents. Person in charge to contact DQ for more labeling. Sliced turkey 42°F, chicken breast 42°F (must be 41°F or below); person in charge adjusted temperature control.

Handwashing soap unavailable at hand sink (front). Salt container in kitchen missing common name label. Food items on floor in walk-in freezer. Boxes of napkins stored on floor near drive-thru. Cardboard used on shelf to store items. Duct tape used on cup and cone dispenser. Quat test strips unavailable. Lid missing on trash receptacle in employee restroom. Wet mop stored on floor. Fans/floor have dust accumulations. Light intensity low at mop sink and slicer area. Personal items (lunches, phone, lotion, etc.) stored throughout kitchen.

Follow-up: March 22.

• Wendy’s, 50 Roberts Road, Wilmington, Feb. 22. Critical: Object (booster seat) stored in hand sink near register. Person in charge removed and corrected. Thaw rack shelf is dirty in walk-in cooler. Person in charge instructed employee to clean.

Employee beverage with no lid found at prep sink. Light nonworking in Traulsen reach-in freezer. Light bulb nonworking above chili cooking equipment and 3-sink. Floor tile damaged/missing grout in front of fryers and ice machine. Ice accumulated in bun walk-in freezer.

• Sams Meats & Deli, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Feb. 25. Critical: Package of raw chicken stored above raw beef on cart in walk-in cooler. Person in charge removed and corrected. Asterisks missing on menu items corresponding to consumer advisory. Person in charge to update menu. Working containers of sanitizer solution missing common name labels. Person in charge corrected.

Sprayer at 3-sink was hanging down into compartment of sink, creating potential cross connection hazard. Person in charge hung sprayer on hook; corrected. Space observed on left side of stock exit door/door does not seal when closed.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Feb. 25. No concerns at time of visit.

• Barrera’s Community Meat, 230 Main St., Port William, Feb. 26. Open until March 1, 2019. Retail meats only thing left to sell. retail meats are frozen and purchased as frozen pre-packaged. 2-compartment sink not sealed to wall. Countertop by hand sink is coming apart.

• Damon’s, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 26. Critical: Dish machine had no sanitizer available when tested with test strips. Please have unit checked.

Employees with beards/facial hair working on line with no beard nets. Employees put beard nets on immediately. Thank you! Wall behind hand sink by office is dirty. Vents above ovens have dust/dirt/debris. There was black mildew/mold around wall by dish machine. Floor was dirty in chemical storage/behind prep cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. March 26.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 126 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 26. In front cooler that holds bowls of salsa for chips, there is no thermometer. Cracked floor tile in back walk-in cooler. Towel in bottom of prep cooler by the grill. Several cracked floor tiles in the kitchen area. Unsealed concrete floor in kitchen by dish machine and by back grill. Broken wall board in kitchen along the back wall by storage room (water heaters). Wall/caulking behind the bar sink is dirty. There is standing water in bottom of Keg cooler and right door does not shut properly. There is no employee here who is class 2 food safety certified.

Follow-up: Approx. March 26.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 26. Complaint regarding brown water coming out of soda fountain in customer area and brown ice and water from behind the counter. Checked water at both fountain machines. Water runs clear and ice is clear. No problems with water or ice.

Three workers in kitchen have beards/facial hair that is not restrained.

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington, Feb. 27. Floor behind ice machine is dirty and dirty counter by dry goods (flour, sugar, etc.). Shelves in the Continental cooler are rusted.

• Papa John’s, 1561 Rombach Ave., Feb. 27. Follow-up. Five previous violations corrected. Thanks.

Exit door does not fully seal; space between top and bottom. Partially corrected. Wall above hand sink (near prep cooler) not smooth/easy to clean. Previous

• McCoy’s Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Road, Wilmington, Feb. 27. No concerns at visit.

•Pilot travel Center, 5772 US 68 N, Wilmington, Feb. 27. Follow-up. Violations all corrected. Thank you for cooperation.

