Kindergarten registration for Putman Elementary

BLANCHESTER — We would like to welcome the Class of 2032 in Wildcat Style! Putman Elementary will be having two Kindergarten Sign-Up Nights — Thursday, April 11 from 4:30-6 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Every child that attends gets a free Putman Elementary Kindergarten t-shirt. Attendance at one of these two nights is the only way to get the shirt.

Kindergarten registration packets will be available for the 2019-2020 school year each of these nights. When you attend one of these nights, please bring the forms listed below (with the exception of the registration packet) to be copied. You will also fill out the registration, upon arrival, and meet the teachers.

Once you complete the packet that evening, you will turn it in to a teacher, and your child will receive their shirt.

If you do not attend either of these nights, packets will be available, starting Wednesday, April 17, at the Putman Elementary School office between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Children are eligible to attend kindergarten for the 2019-2020 school year if they are 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2019. When attending one of the sign-up nights or picking up your packet, you will be asked to sign up for a screening time during the week of April 29-May 2.

If you do not attend, we would appreciate your help in expediting the enrollment process by bringing the completed registration packet and all forms to your child’s screening appointment during the week of April 29:

• Completed registration packet

• Original birth certificate with raised seal (you can obtain a birth certificate at the Clinton County Health Department if born in the State of Ohio. The cost is $23 cash, check or credit card. If you have any questions you can call 937-382-7221 ext. 2.)

• Proof of residency (copy of deed, land contract, rental/lease agreement, copy of utility bill)

• Custody papers (if applicable)

• Immunization records

• Social Security card or written number

• Current driver’s license

• Physical (enrolling for the first time)

For more information about registration, contact the Putman Elementary office at 937-783-2681.

All required documents must be completed and returned to school prior to the first day in order for your student to attend Putman Elementary.

Preschool lottery

Preschool lottery forms will be available during kindergarten round-up or in the office starting Wednesday, April 17.

The lottery for preschool enrollment will be held on May 10. Feel free to contact the office if you have any questions.

