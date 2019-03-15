Chamberlain named MHRS executive director

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties — the board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services — will soon have a new leader. Colleen Chamberlain, currently the board’s director of adult and community support services, has been appointed to the role of executive director effective April 1.

Chamberlain will succeed Brent Lawyer, who is retiring at the end of March.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” Chamberlain said. “I look forward to working with our community partners and stakeholders to make sure that strong, quality services are there for residents if and when they need them.”

Jenni Frazer, the MHRS board member who led the search committee, cited Chamberlain’s depth of experience, her leadership and community ties as assets for the position.

“Colleen has broad experience and knowledge of our behavioral health system as well as strong leadership skills and vision to continue to advance the important work of MHRS,” Frazer said. “Colleen is well-known in our communities and has a strong commitment to our stakeholders in Warren and Clinton Counties. I am looking forward to working with her in her new and expanded role.”

Ken Houghtaling, MHRS board president, said Chamberlain has been dedicated to care of the community and will continue that in her new role. “Colleen has been a huge asset to MHRS and dedicated to helping our community to receive the best care possible for people and their families suffering from Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorders.”

Chamberlain has been with MHRS since 2010. She developed the local Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program to train law enforcement officers in techniques that help people in mental health and addiction crises to deescalate and access treatment over the criminal justice system.

Chamberlain has also built crisis services, and ensured services are in place to serve residents with severe mental illness including treatment, recovery and community supports.

Chamberlain has also held positions with Brown County ADAMHS board and a Cincinnati health system.

About MHRS

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton Counties. MHRS plans, funds and monitors services and programs for residents with mental health and addiction issues.

The board contracts with agencies to provide services and programs that help individuals, families and others affected by mental illness and addiction. For more information, visit mhrsonline.org.

Chamberlain https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Colleen1.jpg Chamberlain