OSHP: 1 dead in Highland County 3-vehicle accident

WASHINGTON TWP., HIGHLAND CO. – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving three vehicles at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday on State Route 73 in Highland County.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2006 Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Chase S. Williamson, 22, of Hillsboro was traveling northbound on SR 73 when it drove left of center, striking a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Debra L. Peyton, 65, of Peebles, according to the OSHP.

A 2014 BMW X5, operated by Cody A. Chapman, 27, of Cincinnati was also traveling northbound on SR 73 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a culvert and going airborne into a tree line.

Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP stated. One occupant of the BMW X5 was relayed to an area hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg