Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• A 38-year-old male was barred from a restaurant on Rombach Avenue after a hypodermic needle was located in the bathroom on March 17. The suspect said it did not belong to him. Police stayed until the suspect left the premises on a bicycle.

• At 12:34 p.m. on March 11, a 32-year-old male reported his electric guitar was stolen while at a store on Rombach Avenue. The guitar was either a Gibson or Epiphone model. A 52-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• A 49-year-old female was arrested for alleged theft after police responded to a shoplifting report at a store on Progress Way at 2:35 p.m. on March 12. The report lists “makeup and holder” valued at $292.20 as the stolen item.

• At 3:50 p.m. on March 12, a theft at an East Sugartree Street business was reported to police. The items reported missing include Acer Switch 10 laptop, an LG G Pad tablet, and an LG Zone 4 smartphone.

• A 21-year-old male was arrested for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after responding to a shoplifting report at a gas station on South South Street at 5:25 p.m. on March 12. The report indicates a needle was collected as evidence.

• At 3:25 p.m. on March 13, a credit union company on Carrie Drive reported a black 2015 Dodge Magnum was stolen.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Leesburg female for alleged persistent disorderly conduct after they responded to assist emergency services at a restaurant on Eastside Drive at 6:07 p.m. on March 13.

• A 24-year-old male was arrested for alleged domestic violence after people responded to an assault report on South South Street at 8:20 p.m. on March 14.

• A 56-year-old female was charged with alleged trespassing after police investigated a report of one at a Progress Way store at 9:27 p.m. on March 14.

• A theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Leyland Park Drive was reported March 15.

• A hit-skip accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. March 15 in a private parking lot in the 100 block of West Main St. A Wilmington resident was reportedly identified as the driver.

• Police responded to a possible domestic assault; Children Services was contacted.

