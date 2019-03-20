Health District offers vision screenings

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District, partnered with Ohio’s Prevent Blindness organization, will be offering a vision screening clinic. The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness is Ohio’s leading volunteer nonprofit public health organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight.

The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness may be able to help you with eyeglasses at no cost to you. The organization serves all 88 Ohio counties, providing access to vision care services to nearly 10,000 eligible Ohioans annually.

The Prevent Blindness Vision Care Outreach programs provide access to comprehensive donated eye care (eye exam, glasses and resources for aftercare) for uninsured and underserved adults and children.

The vision screening clinic will be on Thursday, March 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the health district, located at 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Individuals are eligible if they do not have vision insurance or have used current benefits and have a need for an additional screening or new glasses.

This clinic is for individuals 14 years and older and who fall within 200 percent below the federal poverty level.

Regular eye exams are recommended, even if you have no changes — especially for those with some chronic health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Early detection and treatment can be the key to preventing sight loss. Any changes in the appearance of your eyes or vision should be investigated further.

Some examples of changes include: unusual trouble adjusting to dark rooms, difficulty focusing on near or distant objects, squinting or blinking due to unusual sensitivity to light or glare, change in color of iris, red-rimmed, encrusted or swollen lids, recurrent pain in or around eyes, double vision, dark spot at the center of viewing and edges appear distorted or wavy, excess tearing or “watery eyes”, dry eyes with itching or burning or if seeing spots, ghost-like images.

The following may be indications of potentially serious problems that might require emergency medical attention: sudden loss of vision in one eye, sudden hazy or blurred vision, flashes of light or black spots, halos or rainbows around light, curtain-like blotting out of vision and loss of peripheral (side) vision.

Please contact the nursing department at CCHD at 937-382-7221 with questions or to schedule a time.