Local Briefs: No illegal drugs found in routine WHS search

No illegal drugs at WHS

Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Ron Fithen told the News Journal that officers performed a K9 drug search at Wilmington High School on Wednesday.

No illegal substances were located, Fithen said. He added that they try to do a drug sweep two to four times a year.

Blood drive in Sabina

SRWW Joint Fire District will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Monday, March 25 from 3-7 p.m. in the training room, 179 South Jackson St., Sabina.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

WHS Class of ‘78 to reunite

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 is planning its 41st reunion for June 21 and 22.

For detailed information, join Facebook: Wilmington H.S. Class reunion-1978 or email susanfrank7486@gmail.com or m.sue.hibbs@gmail.com.

Neff earns CSCC diploma

Taylor Neff of Wilmington graduated Cum Laude from Columbus State Community College during autumn semester Commencement in December 2018.