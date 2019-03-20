Throwback Thursday: Seeing stripes

These are some highlights from 45 years ago today in the News Journal — March 21, 1974:

National headlines

• “House OKs minimum wage increase to $2; Expect Nixon to approve new measure”

• “Princess Anne escapes injury in wild shooting”

• “Plant shutdowns canceled by GM”

Local news

• LK Famous Foods advertised the BBIT, or best Breakfast in Town — 2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon or sausage, toast and jelly and all the coffee you can drink for 96 cents.

• Dean Hawk Jr. of Sabina, an East Clinton senior, was awarded an Ohio University Achievement Scholarship.

• Senor citizens paid tribute to Margurite Gumley, director of the Senior Center, for her devotion to the center and its members.

• Blanchester won its triangular track meet over Fairfield and Goshen with Wildcats’ winners including Shultz in the 100-yard dash; Reynolds in the mile run and the 880; Cook in the 220-yard dash and the 440; and Brooks in the pole vault.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre: Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry in “Magnum Force.”

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In were the war comedies “M*A*S*H” and “Catch-22.”