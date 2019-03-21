Local Oaks students excel in BPA, FCCLA

Six Laurel Oaks students in the Early Childhood Education program won medals recently in student events in regional Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition, and three Laurel Oaks students scored in the top 10 in their event at Business Professionals of America (BPA) state competition.

State top 10 finishers were:

• Dawson Perry of East Clinton, sixth place in Fundamentals of Web Design;

• Cameron Blakeman of Wilmington, eighth place in Computer Modeling.

Eight other Laurel Oaks students competed at the state level:

• William Perez of Wilmington

• Christopher Welton of East Clinton

• Jeremiah Johnson of East Clinton

• Caleb Dixon of Blanchester

• Casey Barger of Lynchburg

• Clayton Snavely of Hillsboro

• Owen O’Flaherty of Washington Court House

• Justin McCray of Greenfield

In addition, Zachary Sizemore of Miami Trace is headed to national BPA competition in Anaheim after earning one of the highest scores in Ohio in the SQL Database Fundamentals event. Sizemore finished in fifth place statewide in the event.

The goal of the competition is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs.

The competitive events enable students to demonstrate career-based competencies, broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes, expand leadership and human relations skills, demonstrate a competitive spirit, receive recognition, and earn industry certification.

Medals in education

In the regional Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition, the medal winners are:

• Courtney Lamb of Clinton-Massie, gold medal in the Observation and Assessment event

• Savannah Scarberry of East Clinton, gold medal in Curriculum Unit Development

• Karley Brown of East Clinton, silver medal in Language and Literacy

• Shania Peters of Miami Trace, gold medal in Observation and Assessment

• Kaylie York of Washington Court House, gold medal in Curriculum Unit Development

• Scarlett Maines of Hillsboro, silver medal in Language and Literacy

Courtney Lamb, Savannah Scarberry and Shania Peters qualified for state competition based on their final scores.

Participants had to create educational plans for preschoolers and then present their plans to a panel of evaluators.

The students were judged in a 100-point scale on their knowledge of the material, their presentation, and whether their plans are developmentally appropriate for their students.

