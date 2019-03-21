Transition Expo for students with disabilities

The third annual Regional Transition Expo was held at the Good News Gathering Church located in Hillsboro on March 13, sponsored by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and the Region 14 Transition Council.

There were 27 vendors/businesses present that shared great tips on how to train for and apply for a new career.

Sixteen of the 18 School Districts and Career Tech Centers located in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties participated in the event.

Nearly 300 high school students with disabilities came dressed for success, prepared to meet local employers and education experts. The students also attended three learning sessions on: Don’t Look For Your Honey Where You Make Your Money; Project Runway; and Their Own Elevator Speech.

Many thanks goes to Kroger from Washington C.H. and Highland County Developmental Disabilities for providing lunch that day for everyone in attendance. Additionally, a thank you goes out to the Bright Local Schools Honor Society and Fairfield Local Schools Honor Society for their help with serving and cleaning up lunch and assisting the students participating in the Transition Expo.

For more information about the Regional Transition Expo or if you would like to be involved in the Expo next year, please contact Amy Luttrell at 937-393-1904, ext. 2142.